University of Colorado president finalist draws concern

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The selection of University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy as the sole finalist for president of the University of Colorado system has raised concerns from some CU students and faculty.

The concerns deal mainly with Kennedy's votes against marriage equality when he represented Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007 as Republican.

Others have criticized the search process by the CU Board of Regents, saying it lacked transparency and thoroughness.

CU system spokesman Ken McConnellogue says there was no secrecy and the search was as open as it could be.

There were 160 applicants for the position.

Kennedy faces a final vote by the Board of Regents on his hiring to succeed President Bruce Benson.