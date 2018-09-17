University of Alaska regents consider $351.5M budget

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — University of Alaska officials are considering a proposed operating budget of $351.5 million for the next fiscal year.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the university's board of regents proposed the budget for fiscal year 2020 during a two-day meeting in Juneau last week, increasing by $24.5 million from the current budget.

Regents had identified the university's budgeting needs during a June retreat. In settling on the budget proposal last week, the officials considered how the university could organize to be successful 20 years down the line.

The regents also proposed a capital budget that includes $50 million for the university's deferred maintenance and $5 million for the USArray program, a system of seismic sensors that collects data on ground movement across the state.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com