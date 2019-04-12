University at Buffalo student hurt in suspected hazing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Buffalo has suspended fraternity and sorority activities after a student was seriously injured during a suspected hazing incident.

Details of the incident that put the student in the hospital weren't released Friday. Authorities say it involved the Sigma Pi fraternity.

UB President Satish Tripathi says all fraternity and sorority activities are indefinitely suspended while campus and Buffalo police investigate and an internal review is conducted.