Universities tapping into Sioux Falls' medical tech industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two universities in South Dakota are teaming up to train biomedical engineers in an effort to help boost Sioux Falls' burgeoning medical technology industry.

The Argus Leader reported that the program involves the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The partnership was recently approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The collaboration is meant to expand the University of South Dakota's proficiency in biomedical fields and the School of Mines' engineering education. Both universities have offered graduate degrees in biomedical engineering for about a decade.

Dan Engebretson leads the University of South Dakota's biomedical engineering program. He said the school's program is "is poised to reshape South Dakota's economy." Biopharmaceutical companies SAB Biotherapeutics and Alumend plan to hire more than 45 scientists before moving to USD's Discovery District, Engebretson added.

Both universities expect to graduate 26 students a year after the program is fully implemented.

Jim Rankings, president of SD Mines, noted in a press release that the school is excited to meet a need in the health care industry and provide a high-quality "affordable education to students who want a successful career in the biomedical field."