UW-Madison top in US for sending Peace Corps volunteers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison continues to be the top school in the country for producing Peace Corps volunteers.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that it's the third year in a row that UW-Madison has sent more graduates than any other U.S. university to serve in the volunteer program. The school sent 75 graduates this year to provide technical assistance to those in need in other countries.

About 3,300 UW-Madison alumni have served as Peace Corps volunteers since the program was founded in 1961.

UW-Madison senior Michael Horner-Ibler plans to join the ranks of volunteers in June. He's set to work in Panama on public health and water sanitation projects.

Horner-Ibler says he's nervous about his full Spanish immersion, but excited to be part of the culture.

