UW-Madison police investigate double homicide at arboretum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Madison police are investigating a double homicide at the UW Arboretum.

Police say a passer-by who was jogging in the arboretum came across a man and a woman lying in a ditch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and died shortly afterward.

Police have released no other details, but say the incident is not related to a gunshot that was fired in a University Hospital waiting room on Tuesday.