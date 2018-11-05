UW-La Crosse pays porn star for lecture

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse quietly paid a pornographic movie star to deliver a lecture to students.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the university paid Nina Hartley $5,000 out of student fees to speak to students about adult entertainment and taking ownership of their sexuality on Nov. 1. About 70 students attended the 90-minute talk. She told students it's acceptable to enjoy pornography, acceptable to not enjoy it and acceptable to be confused about it.

Harley's appearance was promoted only through signs on campus. Chancellor Joe Gow says university officials were concerned since Hartley was speaking about a contentious topic people wouldn't come and the appearance would be sensationalized.

Gow invited her to campus. He says the world would be a better place if people were more open about sex.