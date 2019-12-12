US-George Mason-Donations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that the fundraising foundation for Virginia's largest university is exempt from public-records laws.

The unanimous ruling issued Thursday is a defeat to a group of George Mason University students who sought records outlining the relationship between the university and a network of conservative donors who have contributed millions of dollars to the school annually.

A group called Transparent GMU filed the lawsuit. They argued that the George Mason University Foundation should be subject to public-records laws just like the university.

The school argued that the entities are separate and that state law exempts foundations from the Freedom of Information Act.

The court's unanimous ruling upholds an earlier ruling from a lower court.

Evan Johns, a lawyer for Transparent GMU, said the ruling is disappointing and leaves no avenue for appeal.

Despite the negative ruling, Transparent GMU and other student groups have in recent years obtained documents exposing the tight relationship between Mason and the Charles Koch Foundation, which gives tens of millions of dollars annually to universities across the country.

Mason has been the foundations's largest recipient by far, and critics contend the money has led to a conservative bent in its teaching of law and economics.