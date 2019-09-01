UNM football coach hospitalized after game, officials say

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — A postgame medical emergency led to University of New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie going to the hospital after the Lobos' 39-31 season-opening win Saturday over Sam Houston State at University Stadium, the Albuquerque Journal reports .

Eddie Nuñez, the university's athletic director, said in a statement Saturday night: "Immediately following tonight's football game between The University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobo Head Coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident.

"The University will release more information as it becomes available. We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers. — Eddie Nuñez"