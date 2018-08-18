UNH research farms open to the public Saturday

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire's Agriculture Experiment Station is showing off two of its facilities for the 6th annual Durham Farm Day.

The Woodman Horticultural Research Farm and the Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center will be open for free public tours on Saturday.

The horticultural farm specializes in research on new cultivation methods and varieties of fruits and vegetables. The dairy center includes 120 cows, and research there focuses on nutrition for lactating cows and improving health of calves and heifers.