UNC system changes admissions requirements due to outbreak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina System is changing its admissions requirements for the incoming freshman class because SAT and ACT tests have been halted by the coronovirus outbreak, officials announced Monday.

Under the changes, each of the 17 schools in the system can now choose to admit students with a minimum 2.5 weighted high school GPA or a combined SAT score of 1010 or an ACT score of 19, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Though admissions offices can make decisions based on GPA alone, students are still required to submit a standardized test score with their application, unless they qualify for an exemption, according to the system.

The proposed policy was scheduled to take effect in 2021 if approved, but the UNC Board of Governors voted by phone during a special meeting on Monday to expedite the process. Some board members argued that big decisions about admissions standards shouldn’t be made over the phone or during a global pandemic. Three board members voted against the proposed changes.

The CollegeBoard and ACT both have announced that standardized tests scheduled for March, April and May have been rescheduled or canceled due to growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.