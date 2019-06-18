UNC game-day alcohol sales option close to final passage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The General Assembly is closing in on final approval of legislation giving North Carolina's public universities the option to sell beer and wine at campus athletic events.

The Senate voted 33-12 on Monday for its version of a House bill allowing trustee boards at University of North Carolina system campuses to decide whether to sell alcohol at their stadiums and athletic facilities. If the House agrees to minor Senate changes, the final measure then goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

Although alcohol is now prohibited inside venues, a few schools receive narrow exceptions. Bill supporters say the legislation could control game-day consumption and lead to fewer alcohol-related problems.

Sen. Warren Daniel of Burke County opposed the measure. He's worried it would negatively change the atmosphere of UNC athletic events.