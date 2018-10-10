UNC chancellor searches now require confidentiality

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina system is changing the way it hires chancellors to require confidentiality and no public disclosure of candidates.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the new process also toughens background checks and no longer requires that a member of the UNC Board of Governors sit on each campus search committee.

A Raleigh lawyer who has represented media organizations said in an email that the closed searches diminish public accountability and transparency. Attorney Hugh Stevens says the final two of three candidates should be vetted publicly.

The board will have more information on the candidates and more time to review them before a vote.

The board unanimously approved the changes Wednesday. They come after chancellor searches at Western Carolina University and East Carolina University had problems.

