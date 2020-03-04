UNC Wilmington cancels study in Europe due to coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington is canceling its spring break study program in Europe over concerns about the coronavirus, a school official said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Associate Vice Chancellor Michael Wilhelm said the school made the decision after consulting with health officials and colleagues in higher education.

“We know this news will disappoint and upset you, but we hope you can appreciate that we must put your health and safety, and that of our community, above all else,” Wilhelm said in the statement.

The decision was based not only on current conditions in Europe, but on the long-term impact on the potential spread of the coronavirus, Wilhelm said.

“We can’t be sure that regions not currently affected won’t be affected during your planned travel dates, which would make your return, and possible quarantine upon returning, very complicated,” he said.

Wilhelm said faculty leaders will be in touch with students regarding the academic credit that was connected to the program. He also said officials are completing details of the refund process and will share the details of that plan once they are confirmed.