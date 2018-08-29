UN: Ortega's Nicaraguan govt behind widespread repression

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new U.N. report on four months of unrest in Nicaragua describes a comprehensive government repression effort extending from the streets to the courts.

The report by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on President Daniel Ortega's government to immediately halt the persecution of protesters and disarm the masked civilians who have been responsible for much of the killings and arbitrary detentions.

More than 300 people have been killed in violence since mid-April in the Central American nation.

The report describes illegal arrests, torture and closed trials. Doctors, professors and judges who have spoken out or protested have been fired.

The Nicaraguan government also tried to keep the U.N. team from doing its work. Team members could not access relevant government agencies or courtrooms.