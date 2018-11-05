UMaine System increases support for 'Early College' program

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System is expanding a program that allows high school students to take classes for college credit.

The Portland Press Herald reports officials are increasing support for the Early College program. Students in the program earn college credits while exploring career interests. The program is aimed at helping students transition, which, in turn, helps bolster the state's workforce population.

Enrollment in the program has increased from 1,500 in 2015 to 2,800 students this year.

Amy Hubbard, the program's lead coordinator, says the university wants to "increase college aspirations and success."

The university recently added a segment that helps students in rural areas called Rural U Workforce. Students in rural areas can take college courses in areas like health care, behavioral science and criminal justice.

