UMKC announces plans to build conservatory on campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City has announced plans to put its new arts conservatory on campus and not downtown as originally proposed.

The Kansas City Star reports that the school said Thursday that the conservatory will be located next to the Olson Performing Arts Center. For years, the university had been pushing for a new downtown conservatory near the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Supporters had raised $48 million in pledges toward a $96 million conservatory and were waiting for a state match when former Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed the plan. That sparked new conservations about how to proceed.

Now that the university has picked the on-campus location, it will review program needs for music, dance and theater, and determine the size and cost of the building.

