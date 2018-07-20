UI seeks improving access for transfer students

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois wants to create more guaranteed-admission partnerships with community colleges statewide to improve access for thousands of potential transfer students.

The News-Gazette reports that Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson briefed the university's trustees Thursday. She says the university's three campuses have more transfer students than any other Illinois university or system with more than 12,800 students.

Wilson says the university wants to continue improving its "pathways" programs, advising and other support programs. She says the school also wants to raise money for more scholarships.

All of the university's campuses actively recruit at the state's 48 communities colleges. The university has guaranteed transfer programs with specific two-year schools, including Parkland at the Urbana campus, the City Colleges in Chicago, and Lincolnland in Springfield.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com