UConn to propose increased tuition for all students

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut will propose a tuition increase next year for all students in an effort to reduce annual increases in tuition.

University President Thomas Katsouleas said the proposed hike in tuition next year would be around 4.4% for in-state students and about 1.7% for out-of-state students as part of a five-year plan, the Hartford Courant reported.

The tuition hike must still go through the university's board of trustees for approval.

In-state tuition is currently $13,798, while out-of-state tuition is $36,466.

Katsouleas said that he's asked Gov. Ned Lamont and members of the state's General Assembly in the past to do all that they can to maintain steady state funding for the university.

“As a result, we are able to propose tuition increases that are significantly lower than those enacted in recent years," the university president said in a statement. “This reflects the importance of the social contract between the state, its citizens and UConn as Connecticut’s flagship public university."