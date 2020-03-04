U of Vermont trustees select native, alum as new chair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont native and a member of the University of Vermont Board of Trustees has been elected as the new chair of the trustees.

The selection of Ron Lumbra was announced by the university on Tuesday.

Lumba, a native of St. Albans and Montgomery, has more than 20 years of executive search consulting experience, which includes an extensive track record of recruiting board directors and chief executive officers for a broad variety of clients.

Lumbra was elected to a six-year term on the UVM trustees in March 2014.

He was re-elected last December to fill the remaining two years of former Board Chair David Daigle’s term, who stepped down from the board at the end of last month.

“I see plenty of challenges ahead, but I also feel confident that UVM is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that will allow us to continue to thrive in the years to come,” Lumbra said.