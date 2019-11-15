U of Vermont grad student’s arm burned in lab ‘flash fire’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont says a graduate student received burns to the arm in a flash fire that occurred when a vial broke and the chemical inside was exposed to the air.

UVM spokesman Enrique Corredera says he doesn’t know the exact time of the Friday morning incident that occurred inside an exhaust hood in a laboratory in Discovery Hall, one of the university’s science buildings.

The student, whose name and gender was not released, was taken to the hospital with arm burns.

Burlington Fire Department Deputy Chief Aaron Collette says the injury was described as minor.

Collette says state hazardous materials officials have been called in.

There was no damage to the building, which was evacuated after the fire. Classes in the building were cancelled for the day.