U of North Carolina's interim president to keep role for now

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The interim president of the University of North Carolina system will stay in the role for now.

News outlets report Bill Roper announced Wednesday that he isn't seeking the position permanently, but will stay in it through June 2020.

Roper said in a statement that the time frame will give him a chance to reach the goals he laid out when he took on the interim position in January. Roper succeeded Margaret Spellings, who left the $775,000-per-year role in December 2018 after fulfilling just over half of her five-year contract.

Roper also said the clear time frame will give the school system time to plan for the next successor. Roper's announcement comes just after the chairman of the system's Board of Governors resigned , citing job demands.