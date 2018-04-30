U of Illinois students evacuated after small dorm fire

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Dozens of University of Illinois students were evacuated from their Champaign-Urbana campus residence hall after a small fire.

The university said at about 12:45 p.m. Monday that a small fire caused the sprinklers to go on at Oglesby Hall. The fire was extinguished but the sprinklers caused an electric hazard.

UI Police spokesman Patrick Wade tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette that the fire started in a computer media room. He says water from the sprinklers dripped onto an electric source, causing concern about the building's electric system. Wade says the building was evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured in the incident.

The school issued an alert about 1:20 p.m. saying the electrical hazard was resolved and students could re-enter the residence hall.

