U-Virginia president will advise Michigan State trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of the University of Virginia will help Michigan State University as it picks a new leader.

Michigan State says Teresa Sullivan will serve as an adviser to the school's trustees as they begin a search. John Engler has been interim president since Lou Anna Simon quit in January.

Board chairman Brian Breslin says Sullivan, a Michigan State graduate, will provide "insight and advice." Sullivan says she welcomes the opportunity. She has long planned to leave her job at Virginia in summer.

Simon led Michigan State for 13 years. She quit while under intense criticism for the school's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.