Tuskegee University, Montgomery plan agriculture center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thecity of Montgomery and Tuskegee University have teamed up to create an outdoor classroom for urban agriculture.

The Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center was officially announced Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the goal was to address food needs and community development.

"It’s just the start of our work to reduce food deserts and food insecurity in underserved areas of our community by increasing access to healthy foods and fresh fruits and vegetables,” Reed said.

A long-term revitalization plan has been discussed for the area. City leaders said the innovation center could be a cornerstone for affordable housing, public art and other changes along the historic Mobile Street.

“I was here during the civil rights march,” said Desmond Wilson, director of economic and community development for the city of Montgomery. “I was actually sitting in my mother's lap as the march (from Selma to Montgomery) came down this particular street, and I was in this community when it was vibrant."

Wilson said he sees the innovation center as a way to help revitalize the area with new growth and development, WSFA-TV reported.