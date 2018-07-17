Tulsa district survey shows staff resents administration

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa Public Schools is having trouble instructing students and retaining teachers partly because of staff members' belief in a lack of support from administration and policy, according to the district's planning documents.

The documents obtained by the Tulsa World are presentations district administrators gave to principals and senior staff last month as part of the planning process for the next school year. The presentations involve setting priorities, streamlining hiring practices and improving customer service. The documents' information was compiled from University of Oklahoma-Tulsa surveys of district staff at school sites and internal district data.

Less than a quarter of the district's more than 800 teachers and principals surveyed last year said they "agree" administrators show concern for their schools' needs, according to the documents. Only a third of the district's teaching staff would recommend that a friend or family member work at Tulsa Public Schools, the documents stated.

But the connections among students' performance, teacher retention and how staff feel about the administration's performance "is much more complicated" than the numbers indicate, said Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon.

Shannon said the 23 percent agreement with the statement that the district supports its schools doesn't mean 77 percent of people surveyed believe the administration is not concerned about meeting schools' needs. Some respondents could have somewhat agreed, been neutral or disagreed with the statement, she said.

"We're not saying that we're perfect by any means or trying to say that this information isn't compelling," Shannon said. "We have a lot of work to do, and we are taking steps forward, and it is going to take time in an organization that is large."

