BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baton Rouge Catholic 60, Chalmette 47

Bell City 66, Singer 37

Dunham 78, Lusher Charter 60

Elizabeth 48, Castor 42

Hahnville 69, G.W. Carver 49

Holden 65, Maurepas 31

Lake Charles College Prep 82, Beau Chene 68

McMain 58, B.T. Washington 57

Midland 58, Glenmora 51, OT

New Orleans Military & Maritime 61, Belle Chasse 47

Phoenix 62, Family Christian Academy 43

Terrebonne 65, South Terrebonne 46

Union Parish 51, Gibsland-Coleman 35

Zwolle 60, Simsboro 59, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 51, St. Amant 47

Archbishop Hannan 40, De La Salle 32

Ascension Episcopal 43, Covenant Christian Academy 17

Basile 48, Vinton 45

Benton 77, Haughton 62

Block 59, Delta Charter 52

Bossier 47, Southwood 46

Brusly 58, White Castle 57

Cabrini 57, McDonogh #35 49

Calvin 47, Georgetown 43

Castor 51, Elizabeth 41

DeQuincy 29, South Cameron 25

East Beauregard 54, Jennings 32

Family Christian Academy 48, Phoenix 8

Forest 60, Downsville 23

Hathaway 75, Hackberry 37

LaGrange 42, Northwest 34

Lake Arthur 76, Delcambre 23

Midland 42, Glenmora 39

Neville 48, Delhi 44

North Central 52, Mamou 14

Oak Hill 39, Lena Northwood 31

Plainview 71, Hornbeck 47

Saline 42, Negreet 41

Salmen 61, Ursuline Academy 42

Singer 38, Bell City 23

South Lafourche 48, Thibodaux 36

Tensas 52, Ferriday 47

Union Parish 53, Gibsland-Coleman 25

West Ouachita 55, Sterlington 48

Zwolle 57, Simsboro 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pickering vs. Peabody, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/