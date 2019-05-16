Trustees start search for new University of Mississippi head

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The search is on for a new leader of the University of Mississippi.

Trustees on Thursday appointed one of their own to lead the effort, and said they hoped to firm up a parallel group of campus advisers by next week.

Trustee Ford Dye of Oxford will lead the search, with all trustees taking part.

The move comes months after Jeffrey Vitter resigned the chancellor's post following less than three years in the top job.

Even before trustees acted, the university's private foundation hired former Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce to meet with influential individuals about what they want in the next Ole Miss leader. Open listening sessions are likely to follow, with trustee President Hal Parker saying the board would like to hire a new leader by year's end.