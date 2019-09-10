Trump announces help for certain historically black colleges

President Donald Trump calls out as he arrives to speak at the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. President Donald Trump calls out as he arrives to speak at the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Trump announces help for certain historically black colleges 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delivered some good news to the nation's historically black colleges and universities.

Trump announced Tuesday that the government will no longer restrict HBCUs that have a religious mission from accessing federal funding for capital projects. Trump says a recent Justice Department legal opinion declared such "discriminatory restrictions" to be unconstitutional.

The president said at a conference on historically black colleges and universities in Washington that faith-based HBCUs will now be able to enjoy "equal access" to federal support.

Trump praised these institutions as "pillars of excellence" and said his administration is "deeply devoted" to seeing that they prosper.