Transfer RB Sargent impressing the Hawkeyes in camp
Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — After largely avoiding the junior college and graduate transfer markets under coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa found success a year ago with one-and-done running back James Butler.
The Hawkeyes might have landed another good one in transfer Mekhi Sargent.
Sargent parlayed one brilliant season at junior college power Iowa Western into a full ride with the Hawkeyes — and it sounds as though he won't have to wait long for playing time. Ferentz said Saturday that he envisions a three-man backfield in 2018 with Sargent complementing freshmen Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin.
