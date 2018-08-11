Transfer RB Sargent impressing the Hawkeyes in camp









Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 2 of 3 Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 3 of 3 Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Transfer RB Sargent impressing the Hawkeyes in camp 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — After largely avoiding the junior college and graduate transfer markets under coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa found success a year ago with one-and-done running back James Butler.

The Hawkeyes might have landed another good one in transfer Mekhi Sargent.

Sargent parlayed one brilliant season at junior college power Iowa Western into a full ride with the Hawkeyes — and it sounds as though he won't have to wait long for playing time. Ferentz said Saturday that he envisions a three-man backfield in 2018 with Sargent complementing freshmen Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin.

