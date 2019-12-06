Training grenade at Vermont school brings bomb squad

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) —

The Vermont State Police bomb squad was called to the Rochester Elementary School after officials learned a student had what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Police bomb experts quickly determined after they were called Thursday that the device was a practice grenade that could not explode.

There was no indication any threat was made in connection with the device.

Police say the school principal called police Thursday after learning that a student what appeared to be a hand grenade. The student was found and the device was placed on a walkway outside the building. Police didn't say how the student got the device.

Students were moved to a different section of the building.

Explosives technicians secured the device and determined that it was an inert training grenade.

Due to the age of the student involved, the incident is being handled by school officials. No charges have been filed.