Town-run charter schools could shake up N Carolina education

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tug-of-war between North Carolina's second-largest school system and small towns interested in operating their own charter schools could create a model to decentralize public education without trying to break districts up.

Four communities fed up with overcrowding in traditional schools run by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg system are seeking power from the General Assembly to create their own schools, with enrollment preference to their residents.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board is fighting legislation that already passed the House for Matthews and Mint Hill. The bill sponsor says the Senate should debate it soon, with Cornelius and Huntersville added. Board chair Mary McCray said passage would represent a "seismic change" in North Carolina education policy.

It's a local bill, so it's not subject to Gov. Roy Cooper's veto stamp.