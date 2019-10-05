Town attorney checked on council candidate's qualifications

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — An attorney for a South Carolina town questioned the qualifications of a Town Council candidate after she said she would fire the government lawyers if elected.

Brenda Corley is running for Mount Pleasant Town Council. She is principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy charter school in Mount Pleasant.

A public records request by WCSC-TV shows Mount Pleasant Town Attorney Julie Copeland asked a lawyer for a charter school group if a charter school employee could hold an elected office.

The Charter School Alliance told Copeland that is legal.

Corley says it appears the lawyers Mount Pleasant uses don't have the council's trust. She also wants to know what Town Council member asked the attorneys to see if she was qualified.

