Top NC Republican lawmakers go on campus to promote budget

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's leading Republican legislators visited a public university to highlight millions of dollars in funding for campus construction and programs in their proposed state budget, held up in a stalemate with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate leader Phil Berger and other lawmakers visited North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Tuesday. The News & Record reports Moore later visited UNC-Greensboro, which also would benefit from budget provisions.

Cooper vetoed the budget in June, criticizing the presence of corporate tax cuts and absence of Medicaid expansion. House Republicans have lacked enough override votes. Moore said later Tuesday he isn't giving up on an override and urged community members to ask Democratic lawmakers to join Republicans.

The legislators met with school chancellors and other university officials.