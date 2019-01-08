Tia Fuller, fierce woman in jazz, takes shot at 1st Grammy

This Jan. 6, 2019 photo shows saxophonist Tia Fuller posing in Piscataway, N.J. Fuller, who teaches at Berklee College of Music and famously toured with Beyonce as part of her all-female band, is nominated for her first Grammy in the best instrumental jazz album category. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP) less This Jan. 6, 2019 photo shows saxophonist Tia Fuller posing in Piscataway, N.J. Fuller, who teaches at Berklee College of Music and famously toured with Beyonce as part of her all-female band, is nominated for ... more Photo: Brian Ach, Brian Ach/Invision/AP Photo: Brian Ach, Brian Ach/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Tia Fuller, fierce woman in jazz, takes shot at 1st Grammy 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Saxophonist Tia Fuller is nominated for her first-ever Grammy Award — but it's not just any nomination: Her inclusion in the best jazz instrumental album category is a historic moment for women because they have rarely been nominated for the coveted award throughout the Grammys' 61-year history.

And if Fuller wins, she becomes just the second women to take home the prize.

When she found out about the nomination for "Diamond Gold," she cried in her bed while praising God.

It's yet another career highlight for skilled performer, who once played with Ray Charles as a college student and toured with Beyonce.

___

Online:

https://www.tiafuller.com/