Third assault reported at MIT this month

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are investigating the third report of a sexual assault this month.

A woman told campus police she was sleeping at a fraternity house when she awoke to find a man next to her touching her leg around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man ran out of the room and down a stairwell.

Police searched the house but couldn't find the suspect.

A woman reported being raped in a campus dorm on May 5. Another woman reported an assault at a different fraternity two weeks later.

MIT officials didn't respond to a request for comment.

