Thief steals Alabama youth program's team van

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A youth football program leader says the van he uses to transport Alabama teens to college scouting visits has been stolen from a home.

Jaquel Fells operates Playmakers Elite, a youth football program he says helps get teens "off the streets" and into college.

Fells told news outlets the van he uses to transport the players, many of which lack their own way, was stolen Wednesday from his father-in-law's house. Fells tells AL.com "the kids are distraught" about the theft.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000 has been set up to help replace the passenger van. Fells says he hopes to get a replacement soon, as the program's schedule is packed with summer visits.