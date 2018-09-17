The Latest: University of New Mexico president vows changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes state of the university address (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The president of New Mexico's flagship university is promising to adopt further reforms amid an investigation into the school's athletic program and criticism over how regents voted to cut some sports.

University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes said Monday that she would work to make the school more transparent and has created a search committee to hire for key administrative positions.

In her first annual state of the university address, Stokes avoided directly mentioning the New Mexico Attorney General Office's investigation into the school's athletic program or the recent cutting of soccer.

But she acknowledged that the university "faces continuous scrutiny from many corners."

Stokes said she has formed advisory committees to offer recommendations on various subjects from ethics to Native American tribes to how to make school a more welcoming place.

10 p.m.

The president of New Mexico's flagship university is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the university address Monday.

President Garnett Stokes, in her first 200 days in office, has wrestled with criticism from state lawmakers, city leaders and others for a decision to cut some sports teams as part of an effort to rein in spending within the troubled athletics department.

Stokes said in a statement ahead of the address that the university has much to celebrate, but it also has real challenges. She said long-term success will require thoughtful, strategic planning.

Stokes also is expected to talk about her statewide listening tour and how the university can serve other communities in New Mexico.

With its main campus in Albuquerque, UNM serves close to 25,000 students.