The Latest: Naval War College president steps down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation at the U.S. Naval War College (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The president of the U.S. Naval War College says he is stepping down.

The announcement by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday came after the Navy announced he was being reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.

Harley said in an all-campus email that he had decided to step down immediately because of the distractions caused by what he called an "unfounded" article by The Associated Press on Friday.

The AP reported the inspector general was investigating amid allegations that Harley spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

The college also announced that a strategy forum that high-ranking Navy officials planned to attend starting Tuesday has been postponed.

9:18 a.m.

The Navy says the president of the U.S. Naval War College has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.

The reassignment of Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday comes days after The Associated Press reported on the investigation amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Harley told the AP the fiscal strain was because the Navy hasn't fully funded new missions. He says he has a lighthearted leadership style.

High-ranking officials including the Navy secretary are due on campus this week for a strategy forum and graduation at the elite school, which grooms future admirals and generals.

The Navy says Provost Lewis M. Duncan has temporarily assumed the president's duties.