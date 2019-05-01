The Latest: N Carolina teachers rally for 2nd year in row

From left, Shannon Daniels, Willie Ramey, Dee Grisset and Amy Harrison take a selfie in the parking lot of The N.C. Association of Educators in downtown Raleigh, N.C., before the start of the teacher's march and rally, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. North Carolina teachers took to the streets Wednesday for the second year in a row with hopes that a more politically balanced legislature will be more willing to meet their demands. (Juli Leonard/The News & Observer via AP) less From left, Shannon Daniels, Willie Ramey, Dee Grisset and Amy Harrison take a selfie in the parking lot of The N.C. Association of Educators in downtown Raleigh, N.C., before the start of the teacher's march ... more Photo: Juli Leonard, AP Photo: Juli Leonard, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: N Carolina teachers rally for 2nd year in row 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the teacher rally in North Carolina (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

North Carolina teachers are rallying in support of several issues they believe will improve public education, including Medicaid expansion.

Teachers are gathering in Raleigh for their second protest in two years. Last year's gathering attracted 20,000 people. The North Carolina of Educators estimated in a permit application that the same number would attend this year's rally.

The House budget released Tuesday includes some of the teachers' demands: higher pay for veteran teachers and restoration of a salary bump for teachers with masters' degrees.

Seventh-grade student Aaron Painter says he's marching because he wants more mental health services in his school, which he says has one full-time counselor.

___

1:05 a.m.

North Carolina teachers are taking to the streets for the second year in a row with hopes that a more politically balanced legislature will be more willing to meet their demands.

Teachers, auxiliary staff and supporters will march Wednesday in Raleigh. Speakers will include Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign.

When an estimated 20,000 people marched for teachers last year, Republicans held a veto-proof majority in the state House and Senate. The results of November's election changed that, and now Cooper's vetoes can stand if Democrats remain united.

The House budget released Tuesday includes some of the teachers' demands: higher pay for veteran teachers and restoration of a salary bump for teachers with masters' degrees.

South Carolina teachers also are protesting Wednesday.