The Latest: Maryland's Loh: 'no choice' but to fire Durkin

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Latest on Maryland coach DJ Durkin (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Maryland President Wallace Loh says the negative reaction to DJ Durkin's return left him with no choice but let the football coach go.

"I have met with the leadership of the Student Government Association speaking on behalf of numerous student organizations; the Senate Executive Committee; Deans; department chairs; and campus leadership. The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus.

"The chair of the Board of Regents has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin's return. This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person. However, a departure is in the best interest of the University, and this afternoon Coach Durkin was informed that the University will part ways.

"This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one for our entire University. I will devote the remaining months of my presidency to advancing the needed reforms in our Athletic Department that prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes."

7:15 p.m.

DJ Durkin has been fired as Maryland's football coach, one day after being reinstated by the school.

His dismissal comes after the decision to bring him back on Tuesday was met with ire by students, players and state politicians.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11 while the University System of Maryland board of regents waited for the results of a report on the culture of the program.

After receiving that report, the board decided to bring him back, saying he was "unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department."

But some state officials said Durkin should have been fired, and one called the decision an "embarrassment."

Matt Canada is expected to resume the role of interim coach. Maryland is 5-3 heading into Saturday's game against Michigan State.

