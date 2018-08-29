The Latest: LSU to be involved again in hospital management

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on the management transfer deals for the safety-net hospitals in north Louisiana (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The management transfer of two state-owned hospitals in north Louisiana will have Louisiana State University back involved in operations of the facilities.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has worked out a deal to shift oversight of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals to a new company jointly operated by Ochsner Health System and LSU.

Edwards' chief lawyer Matthew Block said Wednesday the deal will cost about $40 million more this year than the previous management contract. He says federal funds will cover the increase.

LSU previously ran the hospitals, but former Gov. Bobby Jindal stripped the university system of the management duties and privatized the facilities.

Current hospital manager BRF has repeatedly clashed with LSU leaders whose doctors work at the hospitals and whose students train there. The Ochsner deal aims to remedy the conflict.

___

5 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration says after months of negotiations, a deal is done to transfer oversight of the state-owned safety-net hospitals in north Louisiana to a new manager.

The governor's office announced Wednesday that contract terms have been reached to shift oversight of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals to southeast Louisiana-based Ochsner Health System.

But the Edwards administration didn't release information about the deal's terms or when Ochsner would take control of the facilities.

LSU's governing board still must approve the contract, and lawmakers also will review it.

The move aims to end years of strife over how research foundation BRF has managed the hospitals under its 2013 contract. BRF has repeatedly clashed with Louisiana State University leaders whose doctors work at the hospitals and whose students train there.