The Latest: Judge sends school shooting case to trial

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a court hearing in a Colorado shooting (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A Colorado judge says prosecutors have enough evidence to hold a trial for a teenager charged in a school shooting that killed one of his classmates in a Denver suburb.

Judge Theresa Slade on Wednesday ruled that 19-year-old Devon Erickson should stand trial on over 40 charges, including murder and attempted murder, in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Erickson's attorneys had argued that Erickson was pressured to participate by a classmate, 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who also faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Slade ruled after a two-day hearing on the evidence. A detective cast doubt on Erickson's lawyers assertions that their client was an unwilling participant in the attack that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others.

Erickson and McKinney have not entered pleas to the charges.

McKinney's preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

1:30 p.m.

A judge is set to decide whether there is enough evidence for a teenager charged in a school shooting that killed one of his classmates to stand trial for murder.

Judge Theresa Slade plans to rule Wednesday whether 19-year-old Devon Erickson should be tried in the attack on STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.

During a hearing on the evidence, Erickson's lawyers said his 16-year-old co-defendant, Alec McKinney, pressured Erickson to participate in the shooting.

They pointed to a text McKinney sent him shortly before the shooting saying that he couldn't launch the attack alone and that he was going to harm him.

Prosecutors say that Erickson texted him "Go now" about 20 minutes later.

Nearly simultaneously, surveillance video shows students near the classroom where the shooting happened scattering in reaction.