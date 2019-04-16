The Latest: Indiana teachers push for more school funding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the debate over Indiana's new state budget (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Some teachers say Indiana legislators are only paying lip service to improving school funding in the new state budget.

Scores of teachers are spending Tuesday at the Statehouse talking with lawmakers ahead of an afternoon rally calling for additional education money. The rally is coming after the state Senate advanced a Republican-written budget proposal boosting base school funding by 2.7% next school year and 2.2% for the following year.

New Albany middle school teacher Amellia Dusch (doosh) says the funding proposal will still leave Indiana behind other states.

Public school advocates argue the proposed increases don't keep up with inflation despite Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders touting the importance of addressing Indiana's lagging teacher salaries.

__

11:45 a.m.

The Indiana Senate has advanced a state budget plan with slightly more money for public schools amid warnings that state tax revenue could be tighter than expected.

Senators voted 40-8 Tuesday in favor of the Republican-written budget proposal boosting base school funding by 2.7% next school year and 2.2% for the following year.

Senate Republicans rejected proposals from Democrats for additional education money by cutting private school voucher growth and increasing cigarette taxes.

A teacher rally is planned Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse to call for better school funding.

Republican legislative leaders are warning that cuts might be needed in the $34.6 billion, two-year budget after a new tax revenue forecast is released Wednesday. Leaders say they expect revenue growth will be less than what economists projected in December.