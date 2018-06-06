The Latest: Indiana school shooting suspect had 2 guns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the legal case involving a 13-year-old boy who allegedly shot a classmate and a teacher at an Indiana middle school (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Court documents show that a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis middle school used a .22-caliber handgun in the shooting.

Police had previously said the suspect had two handguns when he allegedly opened fire May 25 at Noblesville West Middle School.

But a delinquency petition filed Tuesday by prosecutors who said the suspect would not be tried as an adult in the attack shows that he allegedly used a .22-caliber handgun in the shooting and also had a .45-caliber handgun and a knife in his possession.

Thirteen-year-old Ella Whistler's family said Monday that she was shot seven times and remains hospitalized. Science teacher Jason Seaman was shot as he tackled the shooter, but he was released from a hospital the next day.

___

10:02 a.m.

The family of a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is "still in shock" from the attack.

A statement Tuesday from the law firm representing the boy also says his family's "thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those involved," including wounded victims 13-year-old Ella Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman.

Police say the boy entered the Noblesville West Middle School classroom with two handguns and opened fire. Prosecutors have said he will not be tried as an adult in the May 25 shooting.

Whistler was shot seven times and remains hospitalized. Doctors say she faces a long recovery.

Seaman was shot as he tackled the shooter, but was released from a hospital the next day.