The Latest: Hundreds gather honoring former Sen. Birch Bayh

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Many Indiana political leaders are among the hundreds of mourners gathered at a memorial service honoring former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh at the Indiana Statehouse.

Evan Bayh, the late senator's son who served as Indiana governor and senator, will be among the speakers at Wednesday's service. Others include current Gov. Eric Holcomb, former Gov. Mitch Daniels and U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

Bayh died in March at the age of 91. The Democrat represented Indiana in the Senate for 18 years until he lost his 1980 re-election bid. Bayh's time in the Senate was highlighted by his sponsorship of the landmark federal Title IX law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports. He also sponsored constitutional amendments lowering the voting age to 18 and allowing the replacement of vice presidents.

7:15 a.m.

