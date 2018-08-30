The Latest: 4 students arrested for gun shot at high school

Parents and children gather after being released following a reported shooting at Balboa High School Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in San Francisco. Police said they arrested three people Thursday after responding to a report of a gunshot inside the high school. A gun was recovered on school grounds, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan declined to say if it had been fired. Police haven't released the names of the suspects. (Kevin N. Hume/The San Francisco Examiner via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a reported gun at a San Francisco high school (all times local):

5 p.m.

Police say they have arrested four San Francisco high school students in connection with a gun shot on campus.

The San Francisco police said Thursday that all four suspects are students at Balboa High School in the city's Excelsior neighborhood. Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan says one of the students was responsible for the gun firing and the three others were arrested on suspicion of being accessories after the fact.

Police don't release the names of suspects under the age of 18.

One student sustained a minor injury unrelated to the gun being shot. He was treated and released to his parents.

2 p.m.

Police say they have arrested three people and recovered a gun at a San Francisco high school that was locked down after a report of a shot fired on campus.

The San Francisco Police Department said Thursday that the threat has ended at

Police did not disclose whether the suspects are students.

San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Laura Dudnick said there was one reported minor injury of a student.

1:05 p.m.

A San Francisco schools spokeswoman says a high school was locked down because of a report that a gun was fired on campus.

San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Laura Dudnick says there is a report of one minor injury at Balboa High School in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan said the school on the south side of the city was placed under lockdown shortly after the report came in around 11:15 a.m.

Police could be seen surrounding the school with guns drawn. Three nearby schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

School officials are asking parents not to come to the school because at this time.

12:50 p.m.

San Francisco police are responding to a report of a gun at a high school in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan said Balboa High School on the south side of the city was placed under lockdown shortly after the report came in around 11:15 a.m.

Police could be seen surrounding the school with guns drawn. Three nearby schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Spokespeople for San Francisco Unified School District did not immediately respond to a telephone message.