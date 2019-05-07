The Latest: District being sued over Trump pics 'confident'

WALL, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit over pro-Trump photos in a school yearbook (all times local):

2 p.m.

The leader of a New Jersey school district being sued for suspending a yearbook adviser over altered pro-Trump photos says she is confident in her office.

Wall Township schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said Tuesday that she could not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit. But she says that she did a thorough investigation and that if there is a hearing, information will be made public.

She says that "I'm confident that when the full facts come to light, all of the actions of this office and the Board of Education will be found to be wholly appropriate."

Yearbook photos of two students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing.

Teacher Susan Parsons says school officials requested the changes in 2017 but then set her up to "take the blame."

___

1 p.m.

A New Jersey high school yearbook adviser who was suspended after photos of two students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing is now suing the district.

Teacher Susan Parsons says school officials requested the changes in 2017 but then set her up to "take the blame." She says the district created a hostile work environment that led to harassment and death threats against her and violated her rights by barring her from speaking to the media.

School officials have said one photo was altered even though the shirt the student was wearing didn't violate the school's dress code. The other photo was resized to match others and apparently wasn't altered for the purpose of removing Trump's name.

An email seeking comment was sent to Superintendent Cheryl Dyer on Tuesday.