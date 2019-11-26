The Latest: HK Polytechnic search finds no protesters so far

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Lam has refused to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters after a local election setback.

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Faculty teams searching the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have so far found no protesters remaining in four of the facility’s main buildings and are searching the remainder.

The university’s campus has been under siege by police for more than 10 days after it was taken over by pro-democracy protesters and students.

A statement issued by the university Tuesday says six teams of faculty members are searching the buildings, thought to number about 20.

It says the search so far has found every floor to have been vandalized, with “dangerous goods” and Molotov cocktails lying around.

1:25 p.m.

China’s state media are continuing their attacks on newly elected pro-democracy district councilors in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition won a stunning landslide victory in local elections on Sunday in a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of violent protests that have divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

CCTV anchorwoman Liu Xin wrote in a commentary on the state broadcaster’s website that the election had “not been a fair game,” and that “pro-establishment candidates and their supporters faced widespread harassment and intimidation.”

Voters backing Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration, who were mostly older, also “experienced great obstacles and even verbal abuse from opposition candidates,” according to Liu, adding that the election results “will create negative consequences for Hong Kong, at least in the near term.”

The English-language newspaper China Daily said the election of opposition candidates would ensure that Hong Kong would “see no peace ... and continue to lose its importance as an international financial and logistics center.”

12:30 p.m.

China has again summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad to demand the Trump administration block legislation passed by both chambers of Congress supporting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

The foreign ministry said Vice Minister Zheng Zeguang on Monday expressed China’s strong opposition to the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and warned that the U.S. would “bear all the consequences that arise.”

It was the second time in recent weeks that China has summoned Branstad to protest over the legislation, which was passed nearly unanimously and now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

Trump on Friday wouldn’t commit to signing the bill as he tries to work out a trade deal with China. He has 10 days from the time of passage last week to veto it. If he does not do so, it automatically becomes law, while Congress could also override a veto with a two-thirds majority in both houses.

The bill authorizes sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in human rights abuses and would mandate the State Department to annually review the special autonomous status that the U.S. grants Hong Kong on trade.

10:30 a.m.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam has refused to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters despite a local election setback.

Lam says she will accelerate dialogue and plans to set up a committee to review deep-seated social issues that contributed to grievances.

She at her weekly news conference Tuesday that the central government in Beijing didn’t blame her for poll outcome, in which pro-democracy bloc won a landslide victory with 90 percent of seats.

She said Sunday’s election may have reflected unhappiness with the government but it also showed that many people want a stop to violence.