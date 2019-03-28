The Latest: Board says little on fight death of 5th grader

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on an elementary school fight that killed a fifth grader (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Authorities spoke privately to school board members for two hours about what happened when a fifth grader died from injuries suffered in a fight at a South Carolina elementary school.

But the Colleton County School Board gave out no additional information about the death of Raniya Wright after Thursday's meeting, citing student privacy laws and the ongoing criminal investigation.

Wright was knocked unconscious Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro during a fight with another fifth grader. She died in the hospital two days later.

The other student involved in the fight has been suspended. The student's name, sex and age have not been released. No charges have been filed.

10:45 a.m.

School board members and parents are looking for answers after a fifth grader died from injuries suffered in a fight at a South Carolina elementary school.

Authorities have released few details about the Monday fight. They say it involved two students and Raniya Wright was knocked unconscious at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. She died in the hospital two days later.

The Colleton County School District says the other student is also a fifth grader and has been suspended.

Colleton County School Board member William Bowman told WLTX-TV that he wants more answers and said the school board has been promised a briefing.

Colleton County deputies continue to investigate the fight. No charges have been filed.

